(Bloomberg) -- Asia may be minting the most billionaires these days, but the fortunes held by the very richest are shrinking.

The region’s 121 wealthiest people have collectively lost $102 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. By comparison, the 174 richest Americans have gained $130 billion.

The 56 billionaires on the index from China and Hong Kong are responsible for 70 percent of the losses, having shed an average of $1.3 billion each since the start of the year. They’re led by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, who’s lost $9.3 billion as shares of the instant messaging giant have tumbled by almost a quarter. The fortune of China’s once-richest man, Dalian Wanda Group Co.’s Wang Jianlin, has plunged by $9.2 billion as his conglomerate has sold assets to pare debt.

Asian stocks are in the longest sell-off since 2002. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has declined almost $700 billion in value this year, while the Shanghai composite index has fallen 20 percent amid trade war tensions. China is bracing for another potential round of tariffs on $467 billion goods in the coming months.

Outside of Asia, 2018 has been relatively prosperous for the world’s richest. The combined fortunes of the other 379 moguls on the Bloomberg Index have climbed 1.9 percent since January, with Jeff Bezos leading the way. The Amazon.com Inc. founder’s wealth has swelled by $64.5 billion -- double the size of Pony Ma’s entire net worth -- to $163.5 billion.

