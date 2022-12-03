(Bloomberg) -- A “wealthy Russian businessman” was arrested in London this week on suspicion of offenses including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office, and conspiracy to commit perjury.

The 58-year-old, who wasn’t identified, was detained on Thursday at his “multi-million-pound residence” in the capital by officers from the National Crime Agency’s Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, the NCA said in a series of posts on its Twitter feed.

A 35-year-old man, employed at the premises, was arrested nearby on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an NCA officer after he was seen leaving the house with a bag found to contain thousands of pounds in cash, according to the agency.

A third man, aged 39 and said to be the former boyfriend of the businessman’s current partner, was arrested at his home in the Pimlico neighborhood of London, for offenses including money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

More than 50 officers were involved in the operation. A number of digital devices and a significant quantity of cash were recovered following searches by NCA investigators. All three individuals were interviewed and released on bail.

Russian diplomats in London demanded that British authorities “immediately notify the embassy” of the reasons and circumstances of the arrest, the state news agency Tass reported, citing a comment received from the embassy.

The Russian embassy in London couldn’t be reached for a comment by Bloomberg News on Saturday.

--With assistance from Giulia Morpurgo.

(Updates with Russian Embassy comment in the last paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.