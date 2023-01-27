Weather in Europe to Turn Milder Than Expected Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Northwest Europe will see milder weather return next week, with a forecast showing even higher temperatures than previously expected.

A cold snap across the UK, France and Germany that’s tested the region’s energy systems is fading, Maxar Technologies said in a report. Temperatures in Hamburg are seen 4.5C above the seasonal average on Feb. 4, while Berlin will be 4.4C warmer than normal the following day, the report showed.

Icy weather is currently gripping western and central Europe, pressuring power grids and forcing countries to tap natural gas stockpiles. The return of milder conditions should ease energy demand.

For the continent as a whole, Maxar sees a total of 71.9 heating-degree days — a measure of the energy needed to heat homes — from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5. That’s below the 10-year average.

