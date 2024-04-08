(Bloomberg) -- Paddy Cosgrave, the head of Web Summit who resigned in October after a firestorm over his comments on the war in Gaza, has returned to his role nearly six months on.

Web Summit, an events business Cosgrave co-founded in Dublin in 2009, is Europe’s biggest technology conference, drawing in high-profile executives, investors, celebrities and politicians.

Cosgrave apologized and resigned after a furor over his online remarks about Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are,” he wrote on X on Oct. 13.

High-profile investors and companies including Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Intel Corp. withdrew from his flagship event.

His co-founders David Kelly and Daire Hickey at the time called on him to sell his majority stake in Web Summit’s parent company. Filings show that Cosgrave owns 81% of Manders Terrace Ltd., the firm that controls Web Summit.

Cosgrave was replaced by Katherine Maher, formerly Chief Executive Officer of the Wikimedia Foundation, but she subsequently departed.

Cosgrave posted on X Monday he was returning to “supercharge this mission even further.” He did not address his October comments.

