(Bloomberg) -- Technology conference Web Summit has named Katherine Maher, the former head of the Wikimedia Foundation, as its new chief executive officer, replacing co-founder Paddy Cosgrave.

Europe’s largest tech event, which starts on Nov. 13, has had weeks of turmoil after Cosgrave’s social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war prompted waves of investors and companies to pull out. Cosgrave resigned as CEO on Oct. 21.

Maher has held several roles at the intersection of the tech industry and civil society, including five years in charge of the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that runs Wikipedia. In a release on Monday, Web Summit said it had also named the entrepreneur Damian Kimmelman as a non-executive board member.

Cosgrave stepped down from the board, but remains the majority shareholder of the company behind Web Summit, according to most recent public filings. His two co-founders wrote privately to board directors calling for Cosgrave to sell his shares due to the ongoing risk his association posed to Web Summit, Bloomberg News reported last week.

