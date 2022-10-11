(Bloomberg) -- Weber Inc., is considering a debt financing from BDT Capital Partners, the barbecue-grill maker’s largest shareholder, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has formed a special committee and is working with adviser Centerview Partners on the potential transaction, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The financing would help the company weather the seasonal business slowdown during the winter, the people said.

Representatives for Weber, Centerview and BDT declined to comment.

Weber’s shares fell 1.6% to $7.23 at 3:48 p.m. in New York trading Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $2.1 billion. The stock has fallen about 56% since going public in August 2021.

In July, the company withdrew its full-year forecast and announced that Chris Scherzinger would step aside as chief executive officer as it grappled with inflationary and supply chain pressures. Standard & Poor’s downgraded its credit rating further into junk territory the same month.

The stock rose as much as 19% Tuesday following a StreetInsider report that Weber was approached by a private equity firm about a potential takeover. Its rival Traeger Inc. also rose more than 12%.

BDT Capital Partners, the Chicago-based investment firm and merchant bank founded and led by Byron Trott, owns a 48% stake in Weber, according to data compiled Bloomberg.

