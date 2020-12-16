(Bloomberg) -- WeDoctor is close to raising $350 million ahead of a planned initial public offering that’s been complicated by the departure of Chief Financial Officer John Cai, who joined the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed firm this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is still pushing ahead with an IPO in Hong Kong and plans to file its prospectus around the Lunar New Year in February, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing an internal matter. Cai has left the firm while being offered an advisory role, the people said.

It has been a year of structural shifts and unexpected bumps for the Hangzhou-based company, which will now need to find a quick replacement as it continues to work on its listing. Part of a growing contingent of tech giants trying to transform China’s health-care system, it’s now also navigating an increasingly stringent regulatory environment after recent government crackdowns on internet companies.

In response to the growing scrutiny, WeDoctor is splitting the business into two parts, with plans to list its health-care consultation and pharmaceutical e-commerce business, they said. That part is valued at more than $6 billion pre-money in its latest funding round, the people said, adding that the target is preliminary and could be subject to change.

It will spin off its more sensitive data business that handles personal medical records, keeping it private, to comply with Chinese regulatory demands, the people said.

Citigroup Inc. along with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CMB International Securities Ltd. had earlier been picked to lead the share sale, which was expected to happen before the end of this year. WeDoctor was seeking to raise $500 million to $1 billion in the listing, a person familiar has said.

WeDoctor and Cai declined to comment.

The company’s business spans from insurance policies and medical supplies to online appointment-booking and clinics. It was valued at about $5.5 billion in a 2018 funding round.

