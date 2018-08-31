(Bloomberg) -- Not long ago, a top-ranked college football team such as the University of Washington’s would have opened the season with an easy home win against a lightweight team from far away. No longer: The No. 6 Huskies kick off their season on Saturday afternoon against No. 9 Auburn University in Atlanta.

The UW-Auburn game—officially, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff—is one of a handful of big, neutral-site matchups that are raising the stakes for college football’s opening weekend. With top-ranked teams in packed NFL stadiums and on national TV, they’re like bowl games but with a bigger paycheck: Auburn and Washington will each get a little more than $4 million for Saturday’s game.

The money is persuasive. Alabama earned $5 million from the Chick-fil-A Kickoff last year—12 times what it earned by winning the College Football Playoff semifinal and championship five months later. (This doesn’t count such ancillary benefits as licensing payments, added donations and media exposure.)

"They can’t make that money if they appear in a New Year’s bowl game, and they can’t make that money at a regular season home game; it’s a financial windfall," said Gary Stokan, chief executive officer of the Peach Bowl, which runs the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. He set up the first marquee opening-week game 10 years ago after trying and failing to get the Peach Bowl into the rotation of postseason games in the Bowl Championship Series.

“‘If they won’t let us into the BCS on the back end of the schedule, we’ll just schedule it on the front,’” he recalled telling his board. "‘We’re going to create our own bowl in September.’”

Stokan had the wind at his back. In 2005, the NCAA added a 12th game to the college football schedule, leaving teams looking for new matchups. Also, with the advent of the College Football Playoff, teams are now rewarded more for playing tougher opponents. (Alabama probably wouldn’t have even made the playoff last year if it hadn’t dominated then-No. 3 Florida State in its opener.)

“It’s the only weekend of the year where there’s no NFL competition”

The games make good TV, too. The last three years have delivered the most-watched Week 1 games in ESPN/ABC history. Last year’s Alabama-Florida State game drew 12.6 million viewers, making it one of ABC’s most-watched regular-season games of the past 12 years."It’s the only weekend of the year where there’s no NFL competition," said Kurt Dargis, ESPN’s director of programming and acquisitions. "It sets the tone for the rest of the season."

After Washington-Auburn on Saturday, ABC will air No. 8 Miami vs. No. 25 LSU in Dallas on Sunday, ESPN has No. 19 Florida State hosting No. 20 Virginia Tech on Monday night.

Plenty of top-ranked schools still enhance their non-conference schedules with less-than-challenging opponents. But powerhouse programs are beginning to see value—in money, recruiting and morale—in a showcase season-opener.

"These games have been very good for our program from a competitive standpoint, from an exposure standpoint and also getting us into areas like Atlanta and Dallas that are important for recruiting," said Greg Byrne, the athletic director at Alabama.

Alabama and second-year coach Nick Saban played in the inaugural Chick-fil-A Kickoff in 2008, upsetting No. 9 Clemson 34-10. According to Stokan, Saban credits that game as the start of decade of dominance for the program, which has won five of the last nine national titles.

In total, the Crimson Tide have started with a neutral-site game in nine of the last 11 seasons. Ranked No. 1 this year, they play unranked Louisville on Saturday in Orlando and will return to Atlanta next year to open against Duke.

For the Peach Bowl, there’s no media money in the kickoff game. Unlike postseason bowl games, which sell their own rights, money for these kickoff games goes to the conferences. ABC and ESPN will air this year’s games because Walt Disney Co. has deals with both the Southeastern Conference and the Pac-12.Revenue from concessions and parking goes to the stadiums and local convention centers. That leaves the Peach Bowl with ticket sales and sponsorships. Chick-fil-A, the title sponsor of the kickoff game, is in talks to extend its deal through 2026.

The identities of the top teams by then is anyone’s guess. Stokan sets matchups four to five years ahead. In his office, he keeps copies of head coach contracts, recruiting rankings and quarterback status, but college football is unpredictable. In 2020, he has Florida State vs. West Virginia, a matchup requested two years ago by Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher, who’s since moved to Texas A&M.

"You have to do your homework, look at everything available," Stokan said. "But it always helps to be lucky."

