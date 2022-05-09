(Bloomberg) -- On Fridays, investors are in love with the dollar, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

The greenback has made the bulk of its gains this year on Thursdays and Fridays, while the two days have also seen the biggest selloffs for U.S. stocks as investors reduce risk before weekends, strategists including Howard Du wrote in a note to clients, using ICE’s dollar index as a proxy.

“In our view, investors are more reluctant to hold risky assets over the weekend due to (1) the on-going war in Europe, (2) the withdrawal of central bank liquidity increasing ‘price gap’ risks, which supports demand for the U.S. dollar,” the strategists said. The Canadian and Australian dollar are the most exposed to end-of-week risk-off sentiment, they said.

Conversely, the dollar tends to partially retrace on Wednesdays, especially on weeks when there are Federal Reserve decisions, as the market buys dollars ahead of expected hawkishness and “sells the fact” after, Du said.

A relentless surge in the greenback this year has pushed it to multi-year highs against its largest peers. On Monday, the yen slid to its lowest since 2002, while the euro’s decline amid the war in Ukraine has led to talk about about it falling to parity for the first time in nearly two decades.

Seasonality is a driver for many financial assets, with analysts typically looking for patterns in monthly and quarterly performance. The BofA strategists note that historically the U.S. dollar has tended to gain on Mondays. This year, it is still advancing at the start of the week but even more so at the end.

U.S. equity markets are seeing the opposite pattern to the dollar -- typically falling on Thursdays and Fridays before retracing some of the end-of-week losses on Monday afternoons, according to BofA.

