(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s protesters are gearing up for another citywide weekend of rallies, days after prominent local activists -- including Occupy leader Joshua Wong -- testified at a hearing in Washington in support of human rights legislation. There’s momentum growing for Congress to take fast action to pressure Beijing to back off any crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators by threatening Hong Kong’s special trading status with the U.S.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 has bipartisan support and would require yearly assessments of whether the Asian financial hub remains sufficiently autonomous from China to justify its unique treatment under American law. Movement on it comes as the pro-democracy movement, which began over opposition to since-scrapped extradition legislation and has widened into a push back against Beijing’s grip over the city -- is in its fourth month.

Here’s the latest:

Police: 1,474 People Arrested Since June (4:16 p.m.)

Hong Kong police gave updated figures for arrests made since June, saying 1,474 protesters had been detained. Calls for their release is one of demonstrators’ major demands as the movement grinds into October.

U.S. Legislation ‘Hot Air,’ Ip Says (12:58 p.m.)

Pro-establishment lawmaker Regina Ip pushed back at the U.S. during a conference organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, calling the legislation “hot air” and threatening action by Beijing if American lawmakers don’t back down. Ip, who made clear she was not speaking on behalf of the city’s leader Carrie Lam, also urged American audience members to call their congresspeople and ask them to not impose sanctions on Hong Kong.

Amnesty Alleges Police ‘Torture’ (12:23 p.m.)

Hong Kong police beat up protesters who were in custody and committed acts that amount to “torture” during demonstrations, human rights group Amnesty International alleged. Officers used “unnecessary and excessive force” in making arrests, beat a demonstrator for declining to answer a question and then held him to the floor, shined laser pens in the eyes of people who had been detained -- and threatened to electrocute a man’s genitals after he refused to unlock his phone. The new report could fuel anger among protesters who have pushed back at what they see as aggressive police tactics.

Weekend Events

Saturday will see a sit-in protest against a July attack in the Yuen Long area of the New Territories, in which protesters say police failed to protect them against unidentified white-shirted men who beat them in a subway station. A protest to “reclaim” Tuen Mun Park will also take place in the San Wo Long area. And lawmaker Junius Ho has called for a city-wide cleanup of the colorful so-called Lennon Walls that have sprung up around Hong Kong in support of the movement.

On Sunday, protesters will attempt another disruption of the international airport’s transportation network. Previous attempts haven’t gained much traction.

