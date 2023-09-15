(Bloomberg) -- Issuance of new asset-backed securities reached the highest weekly total since at least 2016 as lenders and borrowers returned from summer holidays ready to seize on sanguine markets.

A total of about $16.3 billion has priced during the week with at least one more deal yet to be finalized, surpassing the $15.6 billion that priced in November 2021 and the highest since at least the beginning of 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Bonds backed by auto loans led the way, with more than $8.8 billion of deals pricing, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News, while deals backed by credit cards accounted for another $2.2 billion.

“Spreads are still tightening across the board, especially for paper backed by consumer debt and residential debt,” said Keerthi Raghavan, a portfolio manager at Waterfall Asset Management. “It feels like over the summer there’s been a fair amount of confidence built that consumers will come out OK as the odds of recession recede.”

Market optimism has already driven a banner week in sales of junk bonds as traders embraced an opportunistic mood. Sales of asset-backed securities often follow similar issuance patterns but can take longer to price.

At least some of the resurgence could also be because of perceptions of continuing consumer strength. Wall Street traders and analysts have been dialing back their expectations of a recession, and data released by the Commerce Department earlier in the week showed retail sales defying a downturn with an increase of 0.6% in August compared with July.

“Continued consumer strength is one of the primary tailwinds for future consumer issuance,” said Vadim Verkhoglyad, head of research at market data company dv01.

Despite this week’s heavy issuance, there may not be any respite for structured credit markets next week. A $1.02 billion auto ABS by Tesla Inc. as well as a $1.05 billion equipment ABS by CNH Industrial are slated to price next week, while filings by a range of issuers indicate additional deals could enter the pipeline soon.

Spreads Change

What’s Next

Carvana, Foundation Finance, Hewlett-Packard, Prosper and Tesla have joined the queue for next week.

