WEF Counting on Davos Meeting in Singapore in August, SamW Says

(Bloomberg) -- The World Economic Forum is sticking with its plan to hold the 2021 meeting in Singapore, according to newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.

“We’re definitely counting on holding it Aug. 17 to 20,” the paper quoted the WEF’s Managing Director Alois Zwinggi as saying. There will be roughly 1,000 participants, he added.

The meeting, typically held in the Swiss ski report of Davos each January, was postponed and relocated due to the pandemic. The plan is to return to the Alps for a large event in 2022.

“Davos is and remains our home,” Zwinggi said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.