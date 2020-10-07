WEF Says 2021 Annual Meeting to Take Place in Lucerne in May

(Bloomberg) -- The World Economic Forum announced its 2021 annual meeting will be held in Lucerne-Buergenstock, Switzerland, after organizers postponed the usual gathering in the ski resort of Davos due to the pandemic.

The meeting under the banner “The Great Reset” is scheduled to take place from May 18 to May 21, the WEF said on Wednesday.

In years past, the gathering has attracted political leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as a parade of billionaires, executives and celebrities to debate global challenges.

Organizers had announced in late August that the meeting, usually held in January, would be postponed.

It’s not the first time the WEF has budged from Davos. Its 2002 meeting was held in New York, to show solidarity following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

