WEF Still Proceeding With Singapore Meeting Even as Virus Spikes

(Bloomberg) -- The World Economic Forum plans to go ahead with its annual meeting in Singapore this August despite a jump in coronavirus cases that prompted the Asian city-state to reimpose restrictions and tighten border controls.

“The meeting will proceed with the close cooperation of the Singaporean authorities, who are leading concerning the health and safety measures,” said spokesman Yann Zopf, a spokesman for the Geneva-based WEF. “We will collaborate to provide the safest possible environment for a global gathering at scale.”

Singapore last week curbed entry for most foreign workers and ordered mass testing after new cases of the virus in the city of 5.7 million.

The WEF’s marquee event, typically held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, is scheduled for Aug. 17-20. Leaders from government, finance, academia and business are being invited. Social-distancing rules will keep attendance below the usual 3,000.

The plan is to establish a dedicated event zone in hotels in the center of the city.

