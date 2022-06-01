(Bloomberg) -- China’s Wego Group has selected advisers for a Hong Kong initial public offering of its dialysis unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., Citigroup Inc., and Huatai Securities Co. have been picked to work on the first-time share sale of Wego Blood Purification, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The dialysis unit plans to lodge a preliminary filing with Hong Kong’s stock exchange as soon as this month, one of the people said.

The offering could raise about $500 million, people familiar with the matter said previously. The ultimate size of the IPO will depend on market conditions as many firms have paused their share-sale plans amid the market selloff. FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has decided to postpone its Hong Kong IPO due to market volatility, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Representatives for China Renaissance, Citigroup and Huatai Securities declined to comment, while a representative for Wego Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Established in 2004, Wego Blood Purification formed separate joint ventures with Japanese medical manufacturers Terumo Corp. and Nikkiso Co. to produce equipment in China, according to its website. With a workforce of more than 5,100 people, the company runs hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and dialysis clinics and offers blood purification related products and services.

