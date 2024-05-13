(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes irrespective of how much patients weighed, a study found, results that doctors said could drive more prescriptions for the medicine.

The heart benefit was seen across the board in the Wegovy patients, including people who were overweight but not obese, and in people who didn’t lose much weight, said John Deanfield, a professor of cardiology at University College London, who helped lead the trial.

The results mean millions of people would probably benefit from taking the drug, Deanfield said in a presentation at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice.

“The big question is the cost of health economics, of doing something earlier about people in their trajectory to future disease,” he said. “It’s going to be a clear case for doing something upstream for adiposity management.”

Shares of Novo rose more than 1% in early trading Tuesday. The stock, which has soared as demand for weight-loss drugs has surged and turned Novo into Europe’s most valuable market, is up about 57% in the past year.

The results came from deeper analysis of a massive Novo-sponsored trial called Select, a cornerstone of the Danish drugmaker’s effort to convince insurers to pay for Wegovy. The overlap between obesity and heart disease is large: among US Medicare beneficiaries alone, just over one-quarter of those who are overweight and obese also have heart disease, or some 3.6 million people, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Wegovy patients in Novo’s Select study were 20% less likely to suffer a cardiovascular event than those who got a placebo. Many of them were already taking commonly used heart medicines such as statins and blood pressure drugs, Deanfield said.

By week 20 of the study, 62% of the patients on Wegovy had lost 5% or more of their initial weight. Researchers found their heart outcomes were similar to those of patients who lost an even smaller percentage of their initial weight.

The results suggest that Wegovy’s heart benefit is the result of more than just lost pounds, Deanfield said. Doctors aren’t sure precisely what is the cause, though he suggested lower inflammation may play a role.

Changing Habits

“When you look at not only how much people eat, but look at what they eat, their diet changed completely,” he said. “When you take these type of medications, there are all sorts of subtle changes that might have an impact on the outcome that we haven’t previously appreciated.”

Key drivers of the benefit are weight loss, inflammation and blood pressure, said Martin Holst Lange, Novo’s research and development chief. But the drugmaker is also examining other factors, including the impact on specific proteins.

“We have other analyses suggesting that body weight does mean something, but it doesn’t mean everything,” Lange said.

Two other analyses presented Tuesday at the conference showed that patients were able to maintain weight loss over four years and that serious and unwanted health outcomes were more common in the placebo arm of the study — driven by cardiovascular illness.

Unlike in previous studies of Wegovy designed to measure weight loss, the doctors that ran the Select trial had more leeway to allow patients to stay on a lower dose or pause treatment if they were experiencing side effects, said Donna Ryan, an emeritus professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who helped lead the trial. That helped lower dropout rates, she said, with about 97% of patients remaining in the trial until it ended.

“It was much more like what happens in the real world,” Ryan said.

