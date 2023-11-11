(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S unveiled details from a closely watched study that supports the use of Wegovy, its blockbuster weight-loss drug, to cut heart attacks and deaths in obesity patients with a history of cardiovascular disease.

The results are “game-changing,” Eugene Yang, the chair of the American College of Cardiology’s prevention section, said in an interview. Doctors at the American Heart Association’s annual conference in Philadelphia erupted into several rounds of applause when the data were presented.

Along with weight loss, people taking the highest dose of Wegovy saw a drop in blood sugar and inflammation — two harbingers of heart disease. That helps explain the big reduction in cardiovascular events that Novo reported in August. The latest results help cement the argument for using Novo’s drug as a heart treatment alongside statins and blood pressure therapies in high-risk people.

Research is revealing a new frontier for drugs that are often thought of as an easy way to shed pounds; they’re potentially life-saving, too. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the US and accounts for about a third of deaths globally. Novo plans to apply for approval for the drug to be used to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in overweight adults with established heart disease.

“Increasingly, physicians are understanding that this is not just about weight and appearance,” Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, Novo’s chief executive officer, said in an interview on Friday before the details were released. “It’s about real health benefits.”

Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy have become a phenomenon this year. The Novo drug’s sales increased more than 700% last quarter. Celebrities are touting the benefits, while investors handicap how much they will disrupt a wide swath of sectors that includes apparel companies, restaurants and packaged food producers. Novo is already struggling to keep up with demand. And competition is increasing with Eli Lilly & Co. just receiving approval for its weight-loss drug, Zepbound.

The drugs are expensive. Zepbound will cost about $1,050 for a month’s supply, which is cheaper than Wegovy’s monthly list price of roughly $1,350. The cost is a barrier to widespread access, Yang said.

Based on the trial results, preventing one heart attack or cardiovascular death would require treating 67 people with Wegovy for almost three years and four months, according to a Bloomberg analysis. At list prices, this would cost $3.8 million.

Three-quarters of patients in the study had suffered heart attacks before the study began, and a quarter had heart failure, another serious condition. While none of the patients had diabetes, two-thirds started the study with blood sugar levels in the prediabetic range, which is associated with a higher risk of heart disease and death.

Along with reducing weight, blood sugar control and anti-inflammatory effects are likely what’s driving the benefit for heart disease shown in the study, Martin Holst Lange, Novo’s development chief, said in an interview.

In the trial of more than 17,600 overweight and obese adults who were 45 and older, taking Wegovy lowered body weight by an average of 9.4% over two years, compared with a less than 1% loss in the placebo group. The treatment group also saw reduced weight circumference and blood pressure that’s often associated with shedding pounds.

At the same time, blood sugar fell into a healthy range in two-thirds of those treated. That was enough to ward off diabetes in about 70% of patients. C-reactive protein, a liver product that’s linked to inflammation, fell about 40% among those taking Wegovy.

Only 28% of the patients in the trial were women and just 4% were Black, meaning the results may not translate to those populations, according to the ACC’s Yang. About 17% of the patients in the trial stopped taking Wegovy due to side effects. The most common cause was gastrointestinal issues, which were responsible for most of the discontinuations.

--With assistance from Robert Langreth.

(Updates with photo, chart showing costs for obesity treatments.)

