(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Leaders wondering whether Jens Weidmann should replace Mario Draghi at the European Central Bank have two competing views of the Bundesbank chief to choose from

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduling more face-to-face trade talks in an effort to reach a deal by early May that presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could sign later that month

Expectations for a deal are helping to prod global investment banks to dial up their forecasts for Chinese economic growth

Elsewhere in Asia the picture is mixed. South Korea’s central bank cut its economic growth and inflation forecasts and left its key interest rate unchanged

Activity in Japan’s manufacturing sector continued to decline this month as a slowdown in global trade and concern over the strength of China’s economy weigh

If economics were literature, the story of what happened to inflation would be a gripping whodunit

Still, inflation hasn’t vanished everywhere and is projected to reach an eyeball-popping 8 million percent this year in Venezuela, leaving the nation saddled with the title of the world’s most miserable economy

To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.