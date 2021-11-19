(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said it’s possible that euro-area inflation will remain above the 2% target in the medium term and not slow as quickly as currently projected.

“Higher inflation expectations and higher wage growth could strengthen price pressures in the medium term,” Weidmann said Friday in a speech in Frankfurt. “The fallout from the pandemic could have a marked impact on the inflation setting. And it could well be that inflation rates will not fall below our target over the medium term, as previously forecast.”

The remarks contrast with other ECB officials who predict consumer prices -- currently rising at the fastest pace since 2008 -- will start to fall back toward the official goal from next year.

President Christine Lagarde reiterated Friday at the same event that the bank shouldn’t tighten monetary policy despite “painful” inflation. A subdued mid-term outlook for prices is a key reason for the ECB not to withdraw stimulus measures.

Weidmann, who’s stepping down as president of the traditionally hawkish Bundesbank at year-end, has frequently warned about the risk that prices could rise more strongly than foreseen.

“The elevated inflation rates will probably take longer than previously projected to recede again,” he said. “Indeed, supply shortages may wear on for some time, and energy prices have surged further. Beyond that, the price outlook is exceptionally uncertain.”

