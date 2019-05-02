Weight Watchers Breaks From Diet-Season Rout With Better Results

(Bloomberg) -- Weight Watchers International Inc. rose after its better-than-expected first quarter results eased investor concerns after a tough start to the year. “We feel we identified what the issues are and made changes,” Chief Executive Officer Mindy Grossman said in an interview. “We certainly stabilized the business.”

The wellness company forecast earnings per share this year between $1.35 and $1.55 a share, beating the average analyst estimate.

The company that’s rebranded as WW gave Wall Street encouraging signs on Thursday, a welcome reversal after its previous quarter’s results sent shares plummeting on fears that a slow start to the year -- traditionally diet season -- would be hard to recover from. Subscribers grew 0.9 percent year on year in the latest quarter, with management targeting “recruitment and retention” as two key 2019 goals.

Weight Watchers decided after the rough fourth quarter to bring shareholder Oprah Winfrey back front and center in its marketing. It launched a new spot this week featuring the celebrity, one of the largest shareholders. Grossman said the new adds are working.

More than half the company’s subscribers are now on the digital platform only, instead of attending the community -- or studio -- meetings the company originally built its brand on.

Shares rose as much as 5.9 percent after the close of regular trading in New York, before paring loses. Shares were down 47 percent this year through Thursday’s close.

