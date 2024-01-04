(Bloomberg) -- WW International Inc. plunged the most in more than three months Thursday after Eli Lilly and Co. launched a digital health-care platform to deliver weight-loss drugs, posing a threat to a key area of growth for the wellness company.

Shares in WW International, better known as WeightWatchers, tumbled as much as 16% in the biggest intraday drop since Sept. 21. The decline follows a 11% slump on Wednesday after Barclays Plc gave WW its only sell-equivalent rating, saying the company was still in the early stages of its transition to a more digital-focused model.

WW shares more than doubled last year as the company tapped into the burgeoning market for a new class of weight-loss medicines known as GLP-1s through the acquisition of telehealth obesity-drug provider Sequence in March. Still, analysts tracked by Bloomberg project the stock can gain another 76% over the next 12 months.

Lilly’s new service, called LillyDirect, will offer home delivery of select medicines to patients in the US with obesity, migraine and diabetes. The announcement propelled Lilly shares up as much as 3% to an intraday record high.

Shares in other companies that provide online access to prescription weight-loss drugs also slid on Thursday. LifeMD Inc. slumped as much as 33%, the most intraday since August 2020, while Hims & Hers Health Inc. dropped 4.5%.

“While this news is interesting, we still like LFMD, and if anything this program shows that access may be increasing for GLP-1s,” BTIG LLC analyst David Larsen wrote in a note to clients.

