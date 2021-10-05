(Bloomberg) -- Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted one of his employees at London’s luxury Savoy Hotel, according to details of lawsuits that shed light on some of the allegations the disgraced Hollywood mogul faces in the U.K.

The allegations came to light in a hearing at London’s High Court on Tuesday where some of the alleged victims were given permission by a judge to withdraw claims against the 69-year-old. A woman, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, said she was “summonsed to the hotel” where other people were asked to leave and she was left alone with Weinstein, who went on to sexually abuse her, according to court documents.

The documents also revealed a claim from another woman who alleged she suffered a number of assaults, including at least one in an unnamed London hotel. No reason was given for the withdrawl of some of the claims.

The woman, who was employed by both the U.K. and U.S entities of The Weinstein Company, said she was required to meet Weinstein at Heathrow Airport on his return to London. She then had to accompany him to a hotel where he removed his clothes and sexually assaulted her, her lawyers said in the documents.

Neither Weinstein or Miramax were represented in court on Tuesday. Weinstein’s lawyers at Kingsley Napley and Miramax’s attorneys at Latham & Watkins couldn’t immediately comment. Weinstein’s New York-based spokesman couldn’t immediately comment.

Though Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of rape by a New York jury, has faced multiple lawsuits in the U.S., far fewer cases have appeared publicly in Europe.

A London employment tribunal is considering former employee’s claim that he had assaulted and harassed her last year. While in January, a lawyer for Weinstein lost a bid to dismiss claims that he sought confidentiality agreements to silence an employee who brought sexual assault claims.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.