(Bloomberg) -- A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York state judge that a newly filed sexual assault indictment in Los Angeles County includes the same charges brought in a criminal complaint there earlier and argued that his client needs medical attention before being extradited to L.A.

At a hearing for the former Hollywood mogul, who is serving 23 years in an upstate prison on a sex assault conviction, attorney Norman Effman told Erie County Supreme Court Judge Kenneth Case that there is a sealed indictment against Weinstein in the Los Angeles case. Effman argued that Weinstein needs medical attention, including to his back and eyes, and dental work scheduled by New York State corrections authorities.

He said the L.A. County district attorney’s office had denied a request by the defense that Weinstein be allowed to stay in New York for these procedures.

The Los Angeles criminal complaint that preceded the indictment had 11 charges, including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery and sexual penetration.

The judge gave Effman 30 days to challenge the California prosecutors’ move to extradite Weinstein to the state to face trial.

