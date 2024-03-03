(Bloomberg) -- Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC, a New York-based investment management firm started in 1978, is winding down its operations.

“Every journey has twists and turns, and after careful consideration of various factors and circumstances, I have arrived at the difficult decision to conclude this journey,” George Weiss, the firm’s founder and chief executive, wrote in a letter to clients and partners.

Weiss said the firm has “diligently wound down the vast majority of client portfolios.”

A representative for the firm declined to comment.

Weiss managed $3.1 billion as of mid-2023, according to With Intelligence, which earlier reported the plan. The fund gained 6% in 2023 following a 0.6% loss in 2022, according to the trade publication, with the average multi-strategy, multi-manager fund up 8% last year.

