(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The market for technology initial public offerings continues to sizzle. This month is on track to set an all-time record for money raised through U.S. IPOs, capping off what’s already been a record year, with companies attracting $156 billion from investors, according to data compiled Bloomberg.

This week brings an IPO one-two punch: first, there’s food-delivery leader DoorDash Inc., whose shares priced Tuesday night at $102 a share, above an already-increased price range. The stock is slated to start trading on Wednesday, followed by online home rental company Airbnb Inc. on Thursday. Airbnb also raised its IPO range, and may clinch an even higher amount just as DoorDash did when it prices Wednesday evening, giving the the combined companies a valuation of some $80 billion on a fully diluted basis. Investors can also look forward to the public market debuts soon of virtual-world gaming platform Roblox Corp., online loan company Affirm Holdings Inc. and ContextLogic Inc., the parent of e-commerce app Wish — all companies with private market valuations in the billions of dollars.

One reason for the current rush is that recent tech IPOs have done well. The embodiment of that success is data-cloud software company Snowflake Inc., whose investors include the likes of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Snowflake’s shares have more than tripled since the company’s September listing, helping drive gains in the Renaissance IPO Index, which tracks newly public companies. Year to date, that index has more than doubled.

This is not an aberration. Historically, difficult economic environments have increased demand for growth-oriented technology stocks. In addition, many tech companies have seen an extra boost during the pandemic, which has accelerated long-simmering industry trends from cloud software to food delivery and videogames. But for every tech unicorn now riding the work-from-home wave to the public markets, there’s a question: What happens after the pandemic?

DoorDash, Airbnb and Roblox all seem to have good answers. DoorDash has vaulted ahead to become the No. 1 player in U.S. food delivery, and is expanding into the local commerce market as it flirts with profitabilty. Airbnb has shown a nimble resilience under extreme circumstances, indicating it still has what it takes to be a travel industry leader in the future. And Roblox’s stunning success in the gaming category for young children bodes well for its ambitions to be the platform for virtual worlds, even after schools reopen.

Wish and Affirm aren’t in quite the same category. For Wish, which enables Chinese merchants to sell their cheap wares around the world, year-over-year sales growth slowed to 33% in its most recent quarter from 67% in the prior quarter. Affirm’s customers are heavily concentrated in another stock that has surged amid the pandemic’s stay-at-home strictures: The company, which provides installment loans to online shoppers, revealed that nearly 30% of its revenue comes from Peloton Interactive Inc. Peloton shares recently dropped on the news of promising vaccine developments.

All of these IPOs may do well at the start. They’re growing and that’s a positive. And many people will never go back to their less-tech-enabled existences before the global lockdowns. But the sensible investor should still carefully sift through the latest offerings. As hard as it is to imagine, the pandemic won’t be around forever. Of the crop, DoorDash, Airbnb and Roblox look like keepers.

