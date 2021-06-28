(Bloomberg) -- Second-generation ethnic minorities in Britain have fared much better in education than their white majority counterparts despite having much less advantaged backgrounds, yet are less likely to be employed, new research shows.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the U.K.-born children of immigrant parents had achieved “great success” in education -- in sharp contrast to most ethnic minorities in other European countries -- but had not experienced commensurate gains in the workplace.

“We should celebrate their remarkable success in education, but ask hard questions about why this does not translate into equal success in the world of work,” said Lucinda Platt, professor at the London School of Economics and co-author of the report which used four decades of U.K. census data to track outcomes across generations.

The report, part of the Deaton Review of Inequalities, was published days after the U.K.’s largest business group, the Confederation of British Industry, co-signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for mandatory reporting on ethnic pay gaps. The data would enable employers to “identify, consider and address” barriers faced by ethnic minorities in the workplace.

Second-generation Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Black Caribbean men and women are all more likely to be highly educated than their white majority counterparts, the IFS report found. They nonetheless face overall lower levels of employment; and while they have about the same chance of attaining professional or managerial jobs, they have not reaped the rewards their qualifications would usually be expected to produce.

The results show a “varied and complex” picture in which neither less advantaged backgrounds nor discrimination alone explains job market inequalities, researchers said.

