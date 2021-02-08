Well Health Technologies signs deal to buy CRH Medical for US$292.7 million

VANCOUVER -- Well Health Technologies Corp. has signed a deal to buy CRH Medical Corp. for US$292.7 million.

Under the agreement, Well Health will pay US$4 per share for the Vancouver-based company.

CRH is focused on services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.

The company's shares closed at US$2.18 on Friday on the NYSE American stock exchnage and C$2.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The deal requires the approval of two-thirds majority vote by CRH shareholders.

It is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021.



