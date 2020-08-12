(Bloomberg) -- With its business representing TV actors, directors and writers flourishing late last year, talent agency ICM Partners sold one-third of the company to private equity firm Crestview Partners for $150 million. That money is coming in very handy today.

As film and TV production shut down globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles-based firm saw its commissions plummet. But ICM Chief Executive Officer Chris Silbermann has been able to acquire stakes in other smaller firms and lure agents from rivals during the downturn.

On Wednesday, ICM announced it was buying a minority interest in Albatros, a Stockholm-based agency focused on writers. ICM acquired London-based live-music booking agency Primary Talent International in March.

“We have the ability to still be aggressive and pursue our strategy through all this,” Silbermann said in an interview.

Like most of the entertainment industry, the talent-agency business has been hard hit by the pandemic. Some firms took on debt to expand and have had to retrench, with industrywide layoffs in the hundreds. ICM -- the smallest of the “big four,” with about 500 employees -- let 40 assistants go in June. Remaining hourly workers got a pay raise.

Silbermann remained focused on the company’s core business of representing talent even as other agencies, such as Endeavor, bought live-event businesses such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Professional Bull Riders. Silbermann sees growth internationally in the talent-agency business over the long term -- thanks to companies like Netflix Inc. producing shows all over the world.

Some of ICM’s units have fared better than others. Revenue from representing musicians and DJs has gone to almost zero, Silbermann said, and he doesn’t foresee it coming back until next summer. Other clients, such as authors and public speakers, have been able to continue in an online world.

“Podcasting is on fire,” he said.

Hollywood remains a challenge, Silbermann acknowledged. There are so many different jurisdictions and unions involved that it’s been hard to get consensus on when to reopen. Film and TV budgets are higher in the U.S., putting more at risk if someone gets sick and the production has to shut down.

Projects that are restarting, such as Universal’s new “Jurassic World: Dominion,” are doing so because the stars have pushed for it, he said. Viewers at home shouldn’t expect a regular fall season crammed with new TV shows.

“Not even close,” Silbermann said.

