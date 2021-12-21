(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. postponed its return-to-office plans indefinitely amid a worldwide surge in Covid-19 cases linked to the omicron variant.

Employees will be briefed further on the bank’s plans in 2022, according to a statement. The San Francisco-based lender had said it intended to start bringing back employees who have been working from home beginning Jan. 10. That date was set after the company put off its planned Nov. 1 return.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the environment with the health and wellbeing of our employees as our priority,” the bank said Tuesday in its statement. “We look forward to fully returning our teams back to the office.”

