(Bloomberg) -- Financial institutions from Silicon Valley to Israel are being asked about money they may have handled from Jeffrey Epstein or entities linked to him, according to new court filings expanding the list of banks that could have insights into the late sex offender’s finances.

Six U.S.-based financial companies -- Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Inc.’s Citibank, Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab Corp., Northern Trust International Banking Corp. and Silicon Valley Bank -- as well as Israel’s Bank Leumi were subpoenaed in recent days by Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George, who has filed a civil lawsuit against Epstein’s estate seeking to recover money and to pay his victims.

The subpoenas request information from the banks about more than two dozen partnerships, nonprofits and other entities linked to Epstein. There is no indication that any of the banks were involved in wrongdoing.

