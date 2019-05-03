(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. boosted an estimate for potential legal losses to as much as $3.1 billion and said it may have to refund certain fees paid by debit-card customers.

The San Francisco-based bank, which is working to emerge from a series of customer-abuse scandals, said Friday in a filing that it’s reviewing disclosures about fees to the card customers and expects to make some refunds.

