(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said his bank is expanding in investment banking in a "very, very targeted way."

The opportunity to boost underwriting and advisory capabilities is “staring us in the face,” Scharf said Wednesday at an industry conference. Well Fargo already takes risk lending to clients and doesn’t get paid “nearly as much as others do.”

Since taking over in 2019, Scharf has sought a bigger presence on Wall Street for the fourth-largest US bank. One of his first moves as CEO was to split the corporate and investment bank into its own unit, reporting directly to him, and installing Jon Weiss to run it. Earlier this month, he hired fellow JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran Fernando Rivas to run the unit alongside Weiss.

“We’ve seen this end badly for people that have said they’re going to go and build a corporate and investment bank and have done it the wrong way, and we have a pretty good understanding of what that means and what right means,” Scharf said. “You’ll start to see us participate in a much broader set of transactions, getting paid in a much more diverse set of ways other than just the desire to be the left lead on the lending facility.”

The firm also hired Doug Braunstein, another former JPMorgan executive, as vice chairman to help expand the business earlier this year. Profit at the corporate and investment bank increased 9.3% last year, boosted by a 16% increase in investment-banking revenue and a 37% jump in markets revenue.

Wells Fargo remains under a Federal Reserve-imposed asset cap limiting its size to its level at the end of 2017. Bloomberg reported in November that executives privately expect the sanction to last until at least early next year. Scharf has said repeatedly throughout his tenure, including on Wednesday, that risk and regulatory work remains his highest priority.

