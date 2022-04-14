(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. clients are coping well with inflation and rising interest rates, which hasn’t yet stressed business at the bank, according to Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo.

“So far, so good,” he said Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Clients come into this both on the consumer side and the corporate side in a much better position than they would have in other rising-rate environments.”

Wells Fargo reported first-quarter results earlier in the day, missing Wall Street estimates on revenue and expenses. Non-interest expenses were $13.9 billion, higher than what analysts had forecast. Revenue declined, bringing net income down to $3.7 billion, the San Francisco-based lender said in a statement.

Read more: Wells Fargo Misses on Revenue as Costs Pressure CEO; Shares Fall

The bank is making progress on cost-cutting, Santomassimo said.

“We’re in this multiyear journey to make the place more efficient,” he said. “We continue to have a lot of confidence in the plan that we laid out for the full year.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.