(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said Charles H. Noski stepped down as chairman and is being replaced by board member Steven D. Black.

Noski, a director for more than two years and chairman since March 2020, will remain on the board until his retirement on Sept. 30 to help with the transition, the San Francisco-based bank said in a statement Tuesday. Black, who has become chairman effective immediately, has more than 45 years of financial-services experience and has served as co-CEO of private-equity firm Bregal Investments since 2012, Wells Fargo said.

“Chuck stepped into the chairman role at an important inflection point for the company -- both in terms of our ongoing work to improve our controls and governance and in the early days of what became an unprecedented global pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said in the statement. “I have greatly appreciated the wisdom and advice Chuck has provided to me during this challenging period.”

