(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. shares declined after a report that the bank is the target of a criminal investigation into whether it violated federal law by conducting fake job interviews of minority candidates to satisfy in-house diversity guidelines.

The San Francisco-based firm is being investigated by the civil-rights unit of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing people it didn’t identify who have knowledge of the matter.

The share decline accelerated after the newspaper’s report. The stock fell 4.1% to $42.80 at 3:53 p.m. in New York, a steeper drop than the 2.1% slide by the S&P 500 Index. Wells Fargo has fallen about 11% this year.

The probe is the latest potential blow to Wells Fargo’s public image. The bank has been dealing with a series of scandals and regulatory issues for years, and is operating under a growth cap imposed by the Federal Reserve.

The New York Times reported last month that current and former bank employees said supervisors in the wealth-management division had instructed them to interview Black and female candidates for positions that had already been promised to someone else.

Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said earlier this week that the firm had temporarily halted the use of diversity guidelines for hiring. The pause of “several weeks” will give the firm time to review the matter, Scharf wrote in a memo.

“We will continue to actively seek diversity in hiring, even during this pause,” Scharf wrote. “The pause is a chance for us to review our guidelines and processes and to make improvements -- it does not mean that anyone at Wells Fargo should stop hiring or stop actively recruiting diverse candidates.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.