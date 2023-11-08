(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. executives, restrained for more than five years by a costly Federal Reserve-imposed asset cap, expect the restriction on growth to last at least another year.

The firm’s top brass privately see the first quarter of 2025 as the earliest the sanction could be lifted, according to people familiar with the matter. The expectation is driven by the steps still needed to satisfy the Fed’s order and the perceived low chance of the approval process being fast-tracked in an election year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing the internal deliberations.

That timeline would mean Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf will hit a half-decade in his role before escaping the penalty, underscoring Wells Fargo’s long road to overcoming a series of scandals that erupted in 2016. Initially viewed as a fairly quick undertaking, the cap has already lingered far longer than both Wells Fargo executives and Fed officials originally expected.

Along the way, the bank has missed out on billions in revenue and watched its biggest rivals add trillions to their balance sheets. Wells Fargo’s market capitalization is less than half what it was the day the penalty was imposed.

Representatives for Wells Fargo and the Fed declined to comment.

Janet Yellen slapped Wells Fargo with the order, which limits the bank to its size at the end of 2017, as her last act as Fed chair in early 2018, citing a pattern of consumer abuses and compliance lapses. At the time, Wells Fargo executives said they could imagine satisfying the requirements to get the cap lifted by the end of that year. They extended that guidance twice and then withdrew it.

Scharf inherited the restriction when he took over at the fourth-largest US bank four years ago, and has declined to provide a prediction for when it might get lifted. He’s repeatedly said that regulatory work is his top priority but timing is ultimately the Fed’s decision. Fed officials have refrained from publicly commenting on timing.

“When we look at the work we have to get done, the fact that it’s there is a statement of the reality that we still have more work to do,” Scharf said on a call with analysts in July. “We’ve been very careful not to put dates out there because we have to do our work and then our regulators have to take a look at it and see if it’s done to their satisfaction.”

While it’s typical for banks to spend years working through regulatory orders, the Fed’s sanction was designed so the asset cap could be removed before the order in its entirety. To get out from under the cap, Wells Fargo had to submit plans to bolster board effectiveness and risk management, get those plans approved, implement them and then go through a third-party review. Then the entire Fed board has to agree to end the punishment.

Just getting the plan approved took years, with Scharf and his team finally scoring the crucial nod nearly three years ago, after earlier plans under Scharf’s predecessor had been rejected. The firm is currently implementing the changes and undergoing the third-party review, a process that will extend well into next year, the people said.

Under the restriction, Wells Fargo is limited to $1.95 trillion in assets. Since it’s been in place, JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest US bank, has added $1.4 trillion to its balance sheet and, at $3.9 trillion in assets, was more than double Wells Fargo’s size as of Sept. 30.

