(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said it fired an employee after an incident in November aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The US bank didn’t provide details behind the act that led to the dismissal, but Indian media reported a top executive was drunk and allegedly urinated on a co-passenger during the flight.

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo.”

The bank said it’s cooperating with law enforcement on the matter.

The executive, who is reported to be part of Wells Fargo’s management in India, has been arrested and brought to Delhi, the Mint newspaper said Saturday, citing unidentified police officials. He will presented to court on Saturday, the report said.

Air India could have handled incidents such as the one in November “better,” Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said in a statement. It has issued “show cause notices and de-rostered” four cabin crew and a pilot pending an investigation, he said.

“Internal investigations into whether there were lapses by other staff are ongoing on aspects including the service of alcohol on flight, incident handling, complaint registration on board and grievance handling,” Wilson said.

The Tata Group-owned carrier is also starting a program to strengthen its crew’s handling of unruly passengers, and reviewing its policy on alcohol service on flights.

