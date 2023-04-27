(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired software investment banker Joe Greeves from Bank of America Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Greeves, who is based in New York, will start at Wells Fargo later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Greeves will report to Gerry Walters, the bank’s head of technology investment and corporate banking, one of the people said.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed Greeves has been hired and declined to comment further. A representative for Bank of America declined to comment. Greeves didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Greeves became a managing director last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest US bank, has been building its bench of investment bankers in recent months as works to bolster its presence on Wall Street under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. In February, it hired veteran dealmaker Jeff Hogan from Morgan Stanley as its co-head of global mergers and acquisitions.

