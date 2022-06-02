(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is hiring Kirk Meighan from Barclays Plc as a vice chair in its North American industrial group.

Meighan will join the bank later this year following a period of gardening leave, reporting to Meara Kelley, head of industrials corporate and investment banking, said a Wells Fargo spokesperson.

“With more than 30 years of experience in industrials investment banking, Kirk’s hiring underscores our commitment to investing in top talent as we grow our banking platform,” Kelley said in an emailed statement. She said Kirk’s expertise in diversified industrials and capital goods and services will help the bank deepen its relationships in those sectors.

A representative for Barclays declined to comment.

Wells has been building out its investment banking expertise in the past year. The firm hired Carlos Santacruz from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as co-head of acquisitions and divestitures in its energy group and Hunter Patton from Ford Motor Co. as a managing director with a focus on automotive and automotive technology, Bloomberg previously reported.

Meighan joined Barclays in 2018, prior to which he was a managing director at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously held managing director roles at Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

