Wells Fargo hires BMO’s Vonderahe for private equity dealmaking

Wells Fargo & Co. hired Bank of Montreal veteran Kurt Vonderahe as a managing director in its financial-sponsors group.

Vonderahe will work with private equity firms on leveraged buyouts, among other transactions. Vonderahe, based in New York, has worked at Bank of Montreal since 2005, his Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show.

A spokeswoman for San Francisco-based Wells Fargo confirmed the appointment and declined to comment further.

Amid the war for talent, Wells Fargo has been “competitive on pay,” and successfully made senior hires within its investment bank, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said on an earnings call last month. “I think the teams feel good about being able to attract good people into the roles.”