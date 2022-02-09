Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    4h ago

    Wells Fargo hires BMO’s Vonderahe for private equity dealmaking

    Gillian Tan, Bloomberg News

    Pedestrians pass a Wells Fargo bank branch in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

    Pedestrians pass a Wells Fargo bank branch in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Wells Fargo & Co. hired Bank of Montreal veteran Kurt Vonderahe as a managing director in its financial-sponsors group.

    Vonderahe will work with private equity firms on leveraged buyouts, among other transactions. Vonderahe, based in New York, has worked at Bank of Montreal since 2005, his Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show. 

    A spokeswoman for San Francisco-based Wells Fargo confirmed the appointment and declined to comment further. 

    Amid the war for talent, Wells Fargo has been “competitive on pay,” and successfully made senior hires within its investment bank, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said on an earnings call last month. “I think the teams feel good about being able to attract good people into the roles.”