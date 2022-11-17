(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Credit Suisse Group AG’s most senior specialty-finance investment banker Andy Rosenburgh.

New York-based Rosenburgh is joining Wells as co-head of its financial institutions group alongside Tom Curran, and will report to Scott Warrender, the bank’s head of coverage. He spent 28 years at Credit Suisse, according to Finra records. He has been a vice chairman in the firm’s financial institutions group since 2014, and most recently held the post of global head of specialty finance.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire and declined to comment further. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment.

The move comes after Credit Suisse -- reeling from scandals and losses -- announced a major restructuring that involves the rebirth of the First Boston brand.

Read more: CS First Boston Leader Says Traders Make It More Than a Boutique

Earlier this month, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo hired Credit Suisse veteran Brian Gudofsky to run technology, media and telecommunications investment banking. The firm has been seeking to build a bigger presence on Wall Street under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. In April, Wells hired Tim O’Hara, who previously worked at both BlackRock Inc. and Credit Suisse, as head of banking.

