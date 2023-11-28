(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired health-care investment banker Chris Collins from Piper Sandler Cos., according to people familiar with the matter.

Collins joined the San Francisco-based lender’s corporate and investment bank as a managing director focusing on life sciences in its health-care group, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. He reports to Darren Campili, head of health-care within the firm’s banking division, the people said.

Collins was most recently managing director and head of West Coast biotechnology investment banking at Piper Sandler.

A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire and declined to comment further. A representative for Piper Sandler didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Collins joined Piper Sandler predecessor Piper Jaffray in 2014 from Citigroup Inc., according to a statement at the time. He previously worked at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

Wells Fargo, under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, has been hiring to build out its investment banking franchise to better compete with rivals. Last month, the firm hired telecommunications banker David Kase from Barclays Plc.

