(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Matt DiFrisco as a managing director for its consumer and retail investment banking business, according people with knowledge of the matter.

DiFrisco, who will be based in New York, will focus on the restaurant sector and report to Vik Bhardwaj, the bank’s global head of consumer and retail, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

DiFrisco was most recently a managing director of consumer and restaurant investment banking at Wedbush Securities.

He previously worked at Guggenheim Partners and Lazard Ltd., according to his LinkedIn profile. Earlier, he served as senior research analyst director at BMO Capital Markets, among other positions dating back to 1996.

A representative for Wells Fargo confirmed the appointment. Bhardwaj also said in an emailed statement: “With deep restaurant industry expertise, Matt brings great experience to the team and will help advise our restaurant clients at a time when the industry continues to evolve, driven by changing market conditions and customer expectations.”

