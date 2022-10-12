(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Sesh Raghavan as a managing director and its new head of power, utilities and renewables mergers and acquisitions activity.

Raghavan, who will be based in New York, will report to David DeNunzio, global head of mergers and acquisitions. He will be responsible for client relationships, business origination and the execution of M&A and advisory assignments in his assigned sectors. He joins the bank from Evercore Inc., where he was a managing director.

“We are pleased to welcome Sesh to Wells Fargo,” DeNunzio said in a statement confirming the move. “Sesh brings substantial experience advising power, utilities and renewable companies in their M&A transactions. His hiring reflects our commitment to this sector and to investing in top talent as we grow our Banking platform.”

A representative for Evercore declined to comment.

Wells has been adding headcount to its M&A and sector teams globally this year, hiring Donovan Campbell from RBC Capital Markets as a managing director in its real estate investment banking group. The bank hired Kirk Meighan as vice chair of its North American industrial group in June.

Raghavan joined Evercore in 2011 after working at Lexicon Partners and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.