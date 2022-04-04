(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. hired John LaVoie, a banker who covers private equity firms, from Royal Bank of Canada.

LaVoie, who’s based in San Francisco, will join Wells Fargo this summer after a period of garden leave. He’ll report to Gary Wolfe, Wells Fargo’s head of strategic-investment firms.

“John’s hiring reflects our commitment to investing in top talent as we grow our investment-banking platform,” Wolfe said in an emailed statement Monday. “As we continue to grow relationships with financial sponsors, John will bring his expertise with these clients to drive increased share in their investment-banking transactions.”

LaVoie has worked at RBC since 2009, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. An RBC spokeswoman declined to comment.

