(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is hiring veteran investment banker Frederick Terrell from Centerbridge Partners, as the San Francisco-based lender continues building out its advisory business.

Terrell will join Wells Fargo’s corporate and investment bank as vice chairman in January, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. He will be based in Los Angeles.

“We are excited to welcome Fred to Wells Fargo,” Jon Weiss, chief executive officer of the corporate and investment bank, said in a statement. “With 40 years of experience in banking, private investment and corporate governance, he will bring to our clients an in-depth, enterprise level perspective on the opportunities and issues facing their businesses.”

Terrell has been with Centerbridge as a senior adviser focusing on financial services and technology since 2020. Prior to that he spent eight years at Credit Suisse and he also founded and ran the private equity firm Provender Capital Group from 1997 to 2009. He started his investment banking career in the early 1980s at First Boston.

Wells Fargo in recent years has been recruiting senior bankers to build out a Wall Street-style investment bank to better compete with the likes of Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Other senior hires this year have included fintech banker Brian Gudofsky from Credit Suisse and Jeff Hogan, who joined as co-head of global mergers and acquisitions from Morgan Stanley.

The effort has paid off as Wells Fargo has landed roles on big deals such as advising Viterra Ltd. on its $8.2 billion sale to Bunge Global SA and Life Storage Inc. on its $12.4 billion sale to Extra Space Storage Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

