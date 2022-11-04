(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Brian Gudofsky from Credit Suisse Group AG to run technology, media and telecommunications investment banking, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gudofsky, a financial technology dealmaker, spent more than 23 years at Credit Suisse, where he was most recently head of global technology, according to his LinkedIn profile.

David Wah, Credit Suisse’s global head of banking, will pick up Gudofsky’s coverage area, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed that Gudofsky had been hired, declining to comment further. A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The move comes as Credit Suisse -- reeling from scandals and losses -- announced a major restructuring last week. The Zurich-based lender, which has been losing senior talent for months, plans to spin out its capital markets, advisory, and leveraged finance teams into a revived US-focused First Boston entity, while cutting back some riskier businesses.

Wells Fargo has been seeking to build a bigger presence on Wall Street under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. The San Francisco-based bank announced in April that it hired Tim O’Hara as head of banking. O’Hara spent almost three decades at Credit Suisse before a stint at BlackRock Inc.

Gudofsky will be based in New York and report to Scott Warrender, head of coverage for Wells Fargo.

