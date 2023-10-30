(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired telecommunications banker David Kase from Barclays Plc as the San Francisco-based lender continues building out its investment banking franchise, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kase has joined Wells Fargo in New York as a managing director in the firm’s technology, media and telecommunications group focused on telecom, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. He reports to Jeff Gignac, head of media and telecom within Wells Fargo’s TMT business, which is led by Brian Gudofsky.

Kase was most recently a managing director in Barclays’ communications and media group.

A representative for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire and declined to comment further. A representative for Barclays declined to comment.

Under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo has been hiring to build out its investment banking franchise to better compete with rivals. The firm recently hired Credit Suisse veteran Michael Kamras for its real estate, gaming, lodging and leisure business, as well as Tom Drake for health-care services and medical technology deals from Barclays.

