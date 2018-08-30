(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is investigating employees in its investment bank for alleged violations of its expense policy after they tried to get the company to pay for ineligible evening meals.

The lender has already fired or suspended more than a dozen staff for allegedly doctoring receipts to allow them to expense the meals, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

“We became aware that certain Wells Fargo Securities team members were not complying with the after-hours meals reimbursement policies after they were brought to the attention of our leaders by concerned team members,” Jessica Ong, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “We took action to address the issue and we continue to investigate the matter.”

Investment bankers allegedly doctored the time of emailed receipts to qualify the purchases for reimbursement from the bank, the Journal reported.

To contact the reporter on this story: Hannah Levitt in New York at hlevitt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Steve Dickson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.