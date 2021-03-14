(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. told customers they might not receive their stimulus money until Wednesday at the earliest, sparking backlash from consumers who were hoping to see the cash hit their accounts sooner.

U.S. consumers have been eager to receive their $1,400 payment after President Joe Biden signed into law a third round of direct stimulus transfers in less than a year. The Internal Revenue Service has said while the official payment date is Wednesday March 17, it’s begun sending the payments, with many consumers receiving them via direct deposit in their bank account.

“We expect that electronic stimulus payments will be available in eligible Chase accounts as soon as Wednesday,” the bank said on its website. “We recommend that you set up an account alert to tell you when deposits post to your account.”

Wells Fargo said it’s processing all of the direct deposits according to the effective date provided by Treasury. The lender warned customers that branch and call-center workers wouldn’t have additional information about how consumers can expect to receive their stimulus payments.

“The U.S. Treasury has indicated that payments will be distributed in multiple phases and could take several weeks to distribute, so not everyone will receive payments at the same time,” Wells Fargo said on its website.

Customers vented on social media, with some saying they would close their accounts with the lenders. The term “direct deposit” began trending on Twitter as a result and consumers sent more than 250,000 tweets about the topic.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Wells Fargo didn’t immediately respond to requests for additional comment on Sunday.

Some lenders, including the digital bank Chime, have begun processing payments for consumers. Chime said Friday it had already made about $600 million worth of stimulus money available to roughly 250,000 customers.

“These payments will be available at traditional banks on 3/17 but Chime members already have access and more is on the way,” Chime tweeted on Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.